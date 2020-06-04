WHERE ARE ALL THE PLAYMAKERS?
WHERE ARE ALL THE PLAYMAKERS?

Virginia Tech receiver Damon Hazelton (left) and quarterback Josh Jackson celebrate a touchdown in the 2018 game against Florida State. Hazelton has transferred to Mizzou. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Is there a shortage of playmakers on offense besides Larry Rountree? I understand the transfer receiver coming from Virginia Tech is good.

MATTER: Damon Hazelton, the receiver from Virginia Tech, is by far the most accomplished receiver on the roster and one of the most accomplished wideouts in the SEC.

Otherwise, outside of Rountree and Tyler Badie, this team doesn't have any established SEC playmakers. Jalen Knox had a very promising freshman season. His play tailed off last year. Maybe he rebounds this year and becomes a more potent outside threat. To have an above-average offense, Mizzou will need contributions from playmakers who haven't done much at this level to date.

Sports