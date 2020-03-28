WHERE ARE THE REFUNDS?
0 comments

WHERE ARE THE REFUNDS?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day 2019

The Cardinals and Padres line the base paths during Opening Day ceremonies at Busch Stadium April 5. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: At what point are Cardinals/MLB going to refund/credit ticket holders for games already paid for? Games won't be played until at least June. Even if games are added in October, at a minimum April's games at this point can be refunded. The Cardinals/MLB are big on taking care of the major and minor league players. How about individual fans and businesses who have already paid for games that can use the refunds now?

GORDO: I imagine the refund issue will be worked out once MLB knows if and when the sport will resume with fans -- and what the schedule will look like. Perhaps MLB will settle on a policy before then. Working out a settlement with the players was the first step and that took a couple of weeks of around-the-clock negotiations. The owners did not want to lose a lawsuit from players demanding full pay for the season.

Now teams have a better idea of what their expenses look like for the next several weeks.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports