WHERE ARE THE REFUNDS?

QUESTION: At what point are Cardinals/MLB going to refund/credit ticket holders for games already paid for? Games won't be played until at least June. Even if games are added in October, at a minimum April's games at this point can be refunded. The Cardinals/MLB are big on taking care of the major and minor league players. How about individual fans and businesses who have already paid for games that can use the refunds now?
GORDO: I imagine the refund issue will be worked out once MLB knows if and when the sport will resume with fans -- and what the schedule will look like. Perhaps MLB will settle on a policy before then. Working out a settlement with the players was the first step and that took a couple of weeks of around-the-clock negotiations. The owners did not want to lose a lawsuit from players demanding full pay for the season.
Now teams have a better idea of what their expenses look like for the next several weeks.
