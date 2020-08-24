WHERE CAN CARDINALS TURN FOR MORE OFFENSE?

QUESTION: What realistic options do the Cardinals have to improve this offense in the offseason? Can't imagine they'll be looking to spend, given how much revenue they will not be earning this season. Obviously, one hope is that Carlson will prove a mainstay, but that still likely leaves 3B and two outfield spots in need of attention. Where do they turn?
GOOLD: At this point? Internally, much to Cardinal Nation's chagrin.
But it is impossible to know the future marketplace. Sorry. It just is. Have no idea what the Colorado Rockies or other teams will be doing with their rosters coming out of this -- because we don't yet know how far into the postseason baseball will get or individual teams will get. Also, there is the forthcoming CBA expiration to further chill the free-agent market and shape trades.
Seriously, there are so many unknowns right now. I wouldn't be surprised of there is a non-tender festival of suddenly available free agents that could give a team like the Cardinals access to talent that would previously have been kept through the arbitration process. That is one aspect of the market that is going to be different.
Follow-up: You mention the possibility of a glut of non-tenders to arbitration eligible players. Does that mean teams just wouldn't offer a contract to an arbitration eligible player? Why would this happen? Is it a result of teams feeling a revenue pinch? I assume these would be younger players if they're arb eligible.
GOOLD: That is correct. Teams would not offer contracts to players going into their second or third year of arbitration because arbitration is a fixed market -- and those players are going to be due raises, and they can use platform years (full years, not 2020 year) to argue for some significant raises. Whereas, the free agent market is not governed by those guardrails, and a player isn't guaranteed a raise, only what his talent can command on the open market.
This would happen because teams are going to have to cut payroll, and those salaries aren't yet guaranteed so they're an easy way to move on and maybe find a cheaper, similar player or cheaper, younger player elsewhere.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.