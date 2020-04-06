WHERE CARLSON WOULD HAVE STARTED THE SEASON

QUESTION: Did Dylan Carlson have the inside track on opening the season in St. Louis? What is the part of his game that needs the most work or that the Cardinals want him to focus on?
GOOLD: He did not. His playing time had faded. And as discussed in these chats and elsewhere at STLtoday.com, that was a clear sign -- they weren't going to let him get the at-bats to make his case as they readied the other players for the spots reserved for them. It was telling. He was headed to Class AAA Memphis to start the season.
Honestly, he doesn't have much to work on -- other than seeing major league quality pitches and elite pitchers that can attack him in different ways, find holes in his swing, and see if he adjusts. His track record says he will, but he has to see it first.
