WHERE COMMISH DRAWS THE LINE ON RESTARTING THE SEASON

Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak (left) and general manager Michael Girsch, before a game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: If the season starts Aug. 1, does it make sense to have 80 doubleheaders of 7 innings each, and if tied after 9 innings call it a tie. Use 2 points for a win 1 for a tie. 32-33 player rosters to manage that. Wouldn't something like that hugely favor the Cards with their pitching depth?

COMMISH: I don't want to see baseball standings turn into hockey standings. No ties. No points for ties.

You would need only 10 to 12 doubleheaders to get to 100 games if the season starts on Aug. 1. At first, I wasn't for seven-inning doubleheaders but I am if the games are played consecutively rather than day-night affairs. Give the fans something. The Cardinals' pitching depth will be a factor in 26-man or 30-man-plus rosters. Their offense has been -- and will be -- their concern.

Follow-up: If there are so many changes to baseball that it seems a different game, I would prefer to cancel the season. Also, the players and umps are susceptible because social distancing is impossible.

COMMISH: I, too, don't want to see a season if there are too many changes. Presumably, there would be considerable testing for coronavirus so that a home-plate umpire breathing on catchers' necks for three hours does not become an issue nor does the constant spitting by players, etc., whether it's tobacco or chaw or seeds or just flat-out expectoration.

Sports