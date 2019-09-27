QUESTION: It seemed attendance might be on the upswing with the SEMO game. But then South Carolina (maybe our only true rival in the conference) shows up and we had 10,000 less people show up for that game. Will Mizzou fans ever become passionate for their Tigers?
MATTER: I can assure you that Missouri's administration was baffled by the attendance drop-off for the South Carolina game. The crowd for SEMO was so promising, and the natural assumption was that an SEC game would draw at the very least the same-sized crowd, if not push 60,000.
But it appears the threat of rain scared off a lot of fans. MU announced 52,012 for the crowd, and I can tell you that was closer to the number of tickets sold, not the number of people who were in the stadium. It rained during pregame but it let up by the time the game started. I thought it was a disappointing statement from the fan base. Ponchos, people.