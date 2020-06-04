WHERE DO THE WOMEN RANK IN THE SEC?
WHERE DO THE WOMEN RANK IN THE SEC?

Aijha Blackwell, Mizzou women's basketball

Freshman guard Aijha Blackwell leads a fast break for the Mizzou women. (Mizzou Athletics photo by Zach Bland)

QUESTION: Where do the Mizzou women's basketball and softball programs ranks in the SEC?

MATTER: Until this past season, the women's basketball team was just outside of the elite tier of teams in the SEC. This was a transition year for Robin Pingeton's team. If the transfers she's brought in are instant impact players and her freshmen develop into the stars they've shown the potential to become, then the Tigers can get back to challenging the top programs in the SEC (South Carolina, Mississippi State) and be squarely in that next rung, along with Kentucky, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

As for softball, the team was off to a great start and has the makings of being a perennial top 25 program once again under Larissa Anderson. The SEC is loaded. No reason this program can't be an SEC contender like it was most seasons under Ehren Earleywine.

