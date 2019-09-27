QUESTION: Where does Cuonzo's team rank in SEC this season? Other than the typical Kentucky hype, what other SEC teams are expected to be good?
MATTER: Kentucky has won the SEC championship (regular-season, tournament or both) seven of the last 10 years, so I wouldn't call the high expectations for UK just hype. Expectations are high because they usually have the best players every year.
Florida will be a preseason top 10 team. They return some important pieces and add the league's best transfer in Kerry Blackshear from Virginia Tech. He’s being widely picked as SEC preseason player of the year. Auburn should be one of the best teams in the league. LSU has lots of talent. Tennessee faces a bit of a rebuild but will be well coached.
Mizzou is showing up 12th or 13th in most preseason projections. I think this team will be better than that and much closer to the middle of the pack as a fringe NCAA Tournament team. Folks are looking at last year's lineup from a 15-17 team and writing off Missouri because it loses its most productive player (Geist). But Dru Smith has more upside, and it's fair to expect widespread progress from all the second-year players and contributions from the three freshmen.