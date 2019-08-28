QUESTION: A very unscientific NHL Network show had Jordan Binnington as the No. 8 goalie in the league right now. What's your take?
TOM T.: Nothing helps your resumé like winning the Stanley Cup. After his initial red-hot start, Binnington cooled down and mixed really great games with fairly routine games. One thing he had going for him was he seldom, if ever, had a real bad game. The number of soft goals he let in was small. And, as seen in the playoffs, he had some exceptional games that got the Blues the Cup. (Hence, why I voted for him for the Conn Smythe.)
One of my favorite parts of the Final series was after the game where Binnington got pulled, a Boston writer wrote that the Blues now had a goalie dilemma. I dare say no one reading this chat felt there was any chance Binnington would not go back out there.
Based on how he played last season, eight is a reasonable spot for him; he won the Cup, after all. It's hard to say he's not in the top 10. If he's the eighth-best goalie again this season, the Blues will be very happy.