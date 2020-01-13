WHERE DOES CARLSON FIT IN THE OUTFIELD?
WHERE DOES CARLSON FIT IN THE OUTFIELD?

2019 Cardinals spring training

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson practices ground ball drill during Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: You've mentioned that Dylan Carlson could be part of the competition in CF if Harrison Bader were to be traded. Do the Cardinals view Carlson as a long-term fit in center or more as a guy who will end up in an outfield corner?

GOOLD: Carlson could be part of the competition for center field if Bader is also in the competition for center field. The belief is that Carlson will eventually settle into a longterm home at a corner outfield position, but he's worked to be a playable center fielder and made strides there last season.

Follow-up: Q.: How far off is Carlson in terms of MLB readiness?

GOOLD: March 2020 seems about right. I wouldn't be surprised by March 2020.

