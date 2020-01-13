WHERE DOES CARLSON FIT IN THE OUTFIELD?

QUESTION: You've mentioned that Dylan Carlson could be part of the competition in CF if Harrison Bader were to be traded. Do the Cardinals view Carlson as a long-term fit in center or more as a guy who will end up in an outfield corner?
GOOLD: Carlson could be part of the competition for center field if Bader is also in the competition for center field. The belief is that Carlson will eventually settle into a longterm home at a corner outfield position, but he's worked to be a playable center fielder and made strides there last season.
Follow-up: Q.: How far off is Carlson in terms of MLB readiness?
GOOLD: March 2020 seems about right. I wouldn't be surprised by March 2020.