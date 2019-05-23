QUESTIONS: Good to see the Tigers pick up another 2020 football recruit commitment (Mehlville offensive lineman Mitchell Walters). Thoughts on where 2020 recruiting stands? Are the numbers are lower than you'd hope now or right where need to be? Thoughts on which position groups will need more emphasis in the 2020 class?
MATTER: Missouri always seems to enter the summer with a low number of commitments compared to the rest of the SEC. (Only Vandy has fewer at this point.) But the rush of pledges usually comes in June and July once Mizzou gets more players on campus during camp season.
Mizzou's 2020 class will probably look a lot like the 2019 class. A handful of kids from within the state and the STL area. A handful of intriguing but overlooked out-of-state recruits. And by December it'll rank somewhere in the 30s nationally and hinge on the staff's ability to identify and develop talent better than some teams that recruit higher-ranked players. I’m bullish on Odom’s ability to identify talent. Can he develop three-star recruits into four- and five-star players? I need to see more evidence before making that claim.
As for the 2020 class, Mizzou needs to keep adding D-linemen. It wouldn't hurt to add some running backs. Like, more than one.