WHERE DOES FORD RANK AMONG STL COMMITMENTS?

9/27/19 - Football - Lutheran South at Lutheran North

Lutheran North junior Travion Ford muscles past a Lutheran South blocker in a game last September. (Rick Ulreich photo / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com)

QUESTION: Where does Lutheran North's Travion Ford rank with other big recruiting wins from St. Louis? Top 10?

MATTER: Ford’s pledge is a big one because it's a new staff and it gives Drinkwitz some local credibility. He has a really impressive offer list. In my time covering Mizzou - since 1998 - here's how I'd rank the top five STL recruiting wins:

1. Damien Nash, 2001: That was enormous for Pinkel. Nash was a national recruit, a huge local superstar. Instant credibility for a new staff.

2. Blaine Gabbert, 2008: The most important position on the field. Gabbert could have gone anywhere but chose to stay home and continue Pinkel's QB lineage.

3. Sheldon Richardson, 2009: Elite D-tackles are the hardest position to recruit. MU got one of the very best ones in the country. Like Nash, he needed a junior college detour, but the staff kept recruiting him and brought him to Columbia.

4. Terry Beckner Jr., 2013: MU needed elite D-tackles to win in the SEC and Pinkel's staff fought off elite programs for the East St. Louis star.

5. Jeremy Maclin, 2006: Underrated as a recruit considering the elite player he became, but MU nabbed him after he initially committed to Oklahoma. Huge flip for Mizzou.

Here's how 247Sports ranks the STL recruits who signed with Mizzou since 2000. Keep in mind, this is what they were ranked as high school prospects.

1. Beckner

2. Richardson

3. Gabbert

4. Nash

5. Kyle Riggs

6. Nick Demien

7. Travion Ford

8. Andy Bauer

9. Donavin Newsom

10. Chase Abbington

11. Jalani Williams

12. Atiyyah Ellison

13. Jimmie Hunt

14. Nate Strong

15. Jack Buford

16. Ray Wingo

17. Tyler Gabbert

18. Maclin (This low??!!)

19. Wes Kemp

20. CJ Boone

21. Michael Scherer

Just for some context: Chase Daniel was the 72nd-ranked Mizzou signee since 2000 - behind the likes of Tyler Gabbert, Blaine Dalton, Trent Hosick. Shane Ray was No. 66. E.J. Gaines was No. 92. Marcus Murphy No. 93. So, clearly, the rankings are hardly gospel.

