WHERE DOES MARK SMITH FIT?

QUESTION: What happens to the rotation when Mark Smith returns?
MATTER: I'm not certain he returns. I'm not certain he doesn't either. Stay tuned.
But I can't imagine he moves back into the starting lineup. Pinson and Dru Smith are this team's best players and need to be on the floor more than anyone else. Mark can move into a role on the wing and share minutes with Javon Pickett and Torrence Watson at the three position - though I doubt you'll see Pickett's minutes shrink. He does a lot for this team and Mark's strength (3-point shooting) is not a Pickett weakness. In SEC play, Pickett is shooting 36.0 percent from 3; Mark Smith is shooting 35.4 percent.