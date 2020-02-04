WHERE DOES 'MO' STAND ON ARENADO?

QUESTION: What do you make of Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's latest comments about the Nolan Arenado trade speculation? He isn't exactly saying it won't happen. He's not offering much hope, either.
BENFRED: Nothing we haven't heard before. No shut doors. No lines drawn. Happy with the team he has, but not going to stop looking at ways to improve.
I'm not sure what people expect him to say here. He's not going to speak publicly about a specific trade target. He's going to avoid upsetting current players on the roster if he can, because what if the deal doesn't go down? He's not going to lock the door on anything prematurely, because, like everyone else, there is still some unresolved tension with Arenado and the Rockies that is going to be a big story in Arizona this spring.
Things rarely end well when a star player gets in a public feud with the general manager. Connecting those dots to the Cardinals trading for Arenado, though, still requires much wishful thinking at this point.
The Rockies could fire the GM Arenado has clashed with. That's what they probably should do. Arenado and Bridich, the Rockies GM, could smooth things over or simply go about their business while not liking one another.
Arenado could use spring training to throw more gas on the fire and try to force a trade -- that doesn't mean the Cardinals would be the recipient; the common consensus is that the Rockies are asking for a ton in Arenado trade talks, and the Cardinals have already said they are not willing to take on a 35-million dollar per year contract without that trade partner taking back some significant money in the deal. None of this is new.
The next chapter of Arenado-gate comes during spring training.
The Cardinals are where they have been -- interested but with a bunch of tall hurdles in their way, hurdles that would require some serious changes in philosophy to clear.