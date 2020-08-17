WHERE DOES WOODFORD STAND?

QUESTION: Where did Jake Woodford put himself in the conversation to be a starter, after a nice MLB debut on Saturday? Is he ready for the rotation now?
COMMISH: You might find him taking another start on Wednesday in that doubleheader at Wrigley, or at least appearing in one of those games. Woodford could be in the rotation later on, but when Martinez returns, the main five will be set.
As pointed out, though, there are 10 more doubleheaders, so almost anybody is a potential starter.
