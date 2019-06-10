QUESTION: Why haven’t the Cardinals had a veteran LH starting pitcher since Jaime Garcia left? The Cubs have 3. Remember back in April when the Brewers started 7 LH batters against the Cardinal RHs? It’s sad if the answer is we take the best 5 pitchers as starters and they happen to be all RH.
GOOLD: Mostly because David Price signed with Boston. That's why. It's a hole in the depth chart that the Cardinals have noticed, have wanted to address, but haven't wanted to just add a lefty to add a lefty who is not better than any of their righties. They're still looking. They'd like to make that addition, but again on their terms as to what would be an upgrade.