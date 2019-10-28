QUESTION: Why do the Cards have such trouble developing position players as compared to pitchers. Is it something to do with their draft position?
COMMISH: It seems that in Carlson and a number of promising third base prospects such as Nolan Gorman, that is about to change. I don't think draft position has a lot to do with it, though, because the Cardinals haven't picked 30th for a long while. Otherwise, hard to say other than teams are always looking for young pitching.
Follow-up: Did Nolan Gorman hit a wall or is he progressing as expected?
COMMISH: I think the organization expected more this year. Carlson started slowly, too, though, and both had to play in the pitcher-friendly Florida State League.