Nolan Gorman

Third baseman Nolan Gorman makes a throw when he was playing for the Peoria Chiefs in 2018. Photo by David Zalaznik/Journal Star

 DAVID ZALAZNIK/JOURNAL STAR

QUESTION: Why do the Cards have such trouble developing position players as compared to pitchers. Is it something to do with their draft position?

COMMISH: It seems that in Carlson and a number of promising third base prospects such as Nolan Gorman, that is about to change. I don't think draft position has a lot to do with it, though, because the Cardinals haven't picked 30th for a long while. Otherwise, hard to say other than teams are always looking for young pitching.

Follow-up: Did Nolan Gorman hit a wall or is he progressing as expected?

COMMISH: I think the organization expected more this year. Carlson started slowly, too, though, and both had to play in the pitcher-friendly Florida State League.