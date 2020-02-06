WHERE’S THE DEFENSE?

QUESTION: Mizzou basketball’s offensive woes are well documented. My bigger concern is that Cuonzo Martin, as a defense-first style coach, fields a team that has consistent defensive lapses every game. What has happened?
MATTER: Agreed. This hasn't been an efficient offensive team all season other than against some mid-majors and the Florida game, which is the ultimate outlier. If you're a player it's much easier to control things like effort, boxing out, guarding your man, defending without fouling and rebounding than it is making a jump shot fall. And that's why Martin gets more frustrated with defensive lapses. There's less pure skill involved there and more about effort and concentration and intensity. He expects those things to be on high for every player, every game. It should be a given, in his view of the game, regardless if shots are falling.
This team is built to play that style and overcome an off shooting night. But instead they foul and they have breakdowns and get beat on the boards. Missouri actually shot the ball better from 3 than A&M the other night, but the Aggies dominated the glass and got 20 second-chance points because they were more physical at that part of the game. And that's by design with this A&M team because Buzz Williams knows they can't shoot.