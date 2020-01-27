WHERE'S THE NEW LEFTHANDED HITTER?

QUESTION: The Cardinal talked about acquiring a lefthanded hitter, but all of the free agents of that type are gone and no trade targets have been reported. Have you heard any names discussed?
COMMISH: I have heard no particular names discussed. They have Justin Williams (above, at Winter Warm-Up) on their roster and the former Tampa Bay player swings a good bat although has been hurt much of the time last season. He will get a good look in the spring.
A veteran lefthanded hitter who could be a spot player always could be obtained during the spring.