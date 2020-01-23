WHERE’S TRAY JACKSON?

COMMENT: On two plays vs. Texas A&M, the ball moved briskly around the perimeter, four, five, six passes. It looked like a game of hot potato: "I don't want to shoot it -- you take it!" Also realized that without Kobe Brown on the floor, we're in trouble. Why was Tray Jackson, a four-star recruit, kept on the bench when we're down two key starters?
MATTER: I'd call those passes in the second half much better ball movement, not hot potato. That's by design and something good teams do to exploit favorable matchups and find open shooters. It's no coincidence that MU made its comeback when the ball movement was more urgent and deliberate.
As for Tray Jackson, he really struggled on the defensive end when he played at Alabama. Martin talks all the time about players having to carry out their assignments and bringing the scouting report to the floor. Players who struggle with defensive mental mistakes aren't going to get consistent minutes for Martin.
And if we've learned anything from Martin the last few years, when the team is in a rut he's going to defer to his veteran players, the guys he trusts more to not make costly mistakes.