QUESTION: MLB Network reported that the Cardinals have kept tabs on the Keuchel market. Have you heard the same thing? Do you see Keuchel as a real possibility for the Cardinals?
GOOLD: News flash: Cardinals have kept tabs on every market. This is what they do. They keep tabs on all sorts of markets. They've kept tabs on what Kimbrel would likely sign for to. They're in the information gathering and talent acquisition business, and in previous chats I have described how the Cardinals go about gathering information for their purposes of talent evaluation -- and it may not have anything to do with actually trying to acquire said player unless the price drops/etc./etc./etc.
That brings us to Keuchel. The Cardinals got the full sales pitch this winter about what a fit he would be for them, how he'd fit right in, give the young rotation a mentor in the middle -- and that all important groundball getting lefty that they didn't have lined up at the time. The Cardinals listened. The Cardinals had some interest. All of this hasn't changed.
What the Cardinals aren't sure of is what Keuchel they'd get. Is he the lefty who won the Cy Young and was one of the game's best groundball-getters, or is he more like the recent trend as the stuff has faded a bit and he's not the pitcher he once was. Here's how I've had it explained to me, in more tangible terms: The Cardinals would be intrigued by adding a 4.0 WAR pitcher to the rotation. Is Keuchel there? He was, not too long ago. Can he be again? Is Bumgarner? And so on. What the Cardinals are measuring that against is cost -- they don't want a 4.0 WAR salary for a 2.0 WAR pitcher, for example -- and whether they can, in aggregate, get the same production from their committee of young pitchers, which is now Cabrera and could be Reyes, Gomber, Wacha, and Ponce de Leon at some point. If they think that group can provide, in total, a greater contribution they'll go that route.
Of course they've kept tabs on the situation. They want to know (a) if Keuchel can be had for a deal; and (b) what starting pitching is going for right now so they have a sense of what the market will look like when they consider trading for a starter in the coming eight weeks.