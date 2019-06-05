QUESTION: Any flicker of a chance for Dallas Keuchel in a Cardinals uniform?
BENFRED: Now that would be something.
The Cardinals have always been mentioned as one of the teams hanging around Keuchel. ... The Keuchel standoff is price-related, clearly, and if the Cardinals were willing to go where Keuchel wants, you would think it might have happened by now.
Give it the old-fashioned "stay tuned," but I would be surprised. In a good way. Some urgency on the starting pitching front would be well received. That said, I don't know how any team can feel confident about what Keuchel has left, and how his long layoff impacted him. In some ways, the Cardinals should be the team that goes after him, because (a) they have the money and (b) they would have backups if he was a bust.
Hoping Alex Reyes becomes the fifth starter is a great plan — unless he doesn't get going. Signing Keuchel and figuring out how to cram him and Reyes into a pitching staff seems like a good problem to have for a team that wants to win the NL Central.