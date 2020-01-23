WHERE WILL MARIO MCKINNEY LAND?

QUESTION: Any idea where Mario McKinney Jr. might land? Was SLU recruiting him very much in high school and is that an option now?
MATTER: From what I've heard, SLU will not be an option. Not sure where he'll land.
He only took one recruiting visit in high school -- to Mizzou -- and while he listed other high-major offers, I'm not sure how viable all of those were.
If he was a problem at Mizzou -- and judging by his suspension and some of the comments he made on social media, he was --- word will travel fast back to SLU. Don't forget, Travis Ford's son plays for Mizzou.
Follow-up: Could Carte'Are Gordon resurrect his career at Mizzou and help the Tigers? Maybe Cuonzo should reach out to him.
MATTER: I think Cuonzo might recruit one of my 10-year-olds sooner than he brings Gordon into the program. And they don't play basketball.
Mizzou has had chances to recruit him since he left SLU and has not opened that door.