4. WHERE WILL MARTINEZ START, OR FINISH?

Despite a rocky final start in which he was tagged for five runs in 3 2/3 innings, righthander Carlos Martinez and his fragile right shoulder held up for the duration of camp and he showed he again could be a member of the rotation after two years out of it. The club hopes he works as hard in the current offseason as he did in the real one. But he looks appreciably stronger.
An old bugaboo returned in his final start when Martinez seemed not to be ready for the first inning and quickly gave up two runs in an inning he started by hitting one batter and nearly plunking another before walking him. He threw as high as 96 mph but only after a visit from pitching coach Mike Maddux. Whether Martinez can “focus,” as he likes to say, for an entire game, let alone an entire season, remains to be seen.
But what was seen enough was that he will be in the rotation at the start of the season rather than at the back end of the bullpen, where he had 24 saves last year.