WHERE WILL THE OFFENSE COME FROM?
0 comments

WHERE WILL THE OFFENSE COME FROM?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter strikes out in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Where is the Cardinals offense going to come from? I see a lot of 2-1 games this season.

GOOLD: At least you see games. Some folks don't even see those happening. This is not a question for me to answer. This is a question for me to ask -- and I have over and over and over again. At this point, if there are games, it's up to the Cardinals to prove they're right and they know where the offense is going to come from.

Until they do, the question will linger. For them to contend, they need to provide the answer.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports