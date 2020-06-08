WHERE WILL THE OFFENSE COME FROM?

QUESTION: Where is the Cardinals offense going to come from? I see a lot of 2-1 games this season.
GOOLD: At least you see games. Some folks don't even see those happening. This is not a question for me to answer. This is a question for me to ask -- and I have over and over and over again. At this point, if there are games, it's up to the Cardinals to prove they're right and they know where the offense is going to come from.
Until they do, the question will linger. For them to contend, they need to provide the answer.
