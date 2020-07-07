WHERE'S HUNZEKER?


BattleHawks first game in St. Louis

Back in February, when high-fives were allowed, Battlehawks president Kurt Hunzeker greets fans during a rally before an XFL game against the New York Guardians at The Dome downtown. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: What’s next for former BattleHawks president Kurt Hunzeker? Hoping someone finds a spot for him here after the job he did. Any chance the MLS group comes calling?

BENFRED: He's learning Spanish, last I checked. And continuing to look for jobs. He has had some conversations with the MLS group, I can confirm. I'm not sure what role, specifically, that was about. He's also checking out job opportunities elsewhere.



