WHERE'S HUNZEKER?

QUESTION: What’s next for former BattleHawks president Kurt Hunzeker? Hoping someone finds a spot for him here after the job he did. Any chance the MLS group comes calling?
BENFRED: He's learning Spanish, last I checked. And continuing to look for jobs. He has had some conversations with the MLS group, I can confirm. I'm not sure what role, specifically, that was about. He's also checking out job opportunities elsewhere.
