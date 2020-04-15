WHERE'S JAKE NEXT SEASON?

QUESTION: Where is Jake Allen playing next season?
TOM T.: At the current rate, he'll be in St. Louis, because inserting Ville Husso or someone new could be difficult under present circumstances. On the other hand, if the salary cap takes a big hit, there could be a lot of players, like Allen, who teams have to get rid of because they can't get under the cap otherwise. In that case, it will be anywhere that will take him.
This is going to be one of the complexities about next season. If the salary cap comes down, what does that mean for this season's free agents? Players like Pietrangelo are going to have a hard tie getting a raise if the cap comes down, because now you've got only a $9 million salary and $2 million less to work with. You've got to find $11 million of space. And that won't be easy. Because in a case like that, the Blues can't just cut Allen; his salary will still count against the cap. But who can you trade him to if every team is struggling to make things work?
It could be a very messy offseason. Which is why the players union will want to do everything it can to keep 2019-20 revenues up.
