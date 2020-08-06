You have permission to edit this article.
WHICH BLUES ARE KNOCKING OFF THE RUST?
WHICH BLUES ARE KNOCKING OFF THE RUST?

Kadri scores buzzer-beating goal as Avalanche beat Blues

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save as Robert Thomas (18) reaches for the rebound during first period against the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey playoff game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUESTION: I didn't see much of either game, but in your estimation, who were 3 or 4 players who noticeably had knocked off some of the rust between the Chicago and Colorado games?

JT: You know, I'm still getting my hockey eyes back after the long pandemic pause. I need the exhibition games and round-robin to knock off the rust, too. But I would say Robert Thomas would be one. Binnington would be another, although he was pretty good against Chicago. But he looked really locked in against the Avs. That's about all I got on that.

