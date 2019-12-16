QUESTION: Your thoughts on whether "Simba" wears a Cardinals hat into the Hall of Fame? Because there's been a delay, I'm beginning to believe he might go in without a logo. I would think his career was defined by his years in STL.
COMMISH: I have little doubt that Ted Simmons would go into the Hall as a Cardinal. Eleven full seasons here to five for Milwaukee. Lee Smith had seven seasons with the Cubs but his four with the Cardinals were his best and, yet, it was suggested strongly that he go in as a Cub.
Do not worry about the delay. Simba will be a Cardinal in the Hall of Fame.
Follow-up: I read there was an issue between Ted Simmons and Whitey Herzog. Details?
COMMISH: Simmons wasn't happy when Whitey said that Simba was going to play first base, with Darrell Porter as his new catcher, for the 1981 season. So, Simmons agreed to waive his 5-10 rights and the Cardinals traded him to Milwaukee -- and Whitey put both teams in the 1982 World Series.