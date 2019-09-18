QUESTION: Which player needs to step it up for the Cards to hang on to the Central lead? Is it Goldy?
BENFRED: This team's success or failure can't hinge on one guy. If the Cardinals don't fire on all cylinders (enough offense, great defense, great baserunning, great bullpenning and decent starting pitching) then they won't win against good teams.
It's as simple as that. There's not much wiggle room with these guys. When one wheel wiggles, the car goes into the ditch against good teams.
But, to play along, I'll pick Carlos Martinez. We saw what the Cardinals did without him -- fall apart.
If he's not locked in and getting it done in save situations, with as many close games as this team will play down the stretch, things are going to be scary for the Birds.