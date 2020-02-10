WHICH CARDINALS DO OTHER TEAMS COVET?
0 comments

WHICH CARDINALS DO OTHER TEAMS COVET?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Jupiter is jumping! Just one more day until pitchers and catchers report

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty throws from the practice mound before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers official report day is tomorrow on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Which Cardinals players currently generate the most interest from other general managers?

GOOLD: Flaherty is at the top of the list. And Carlson. From there, basically it's a rundown of the prospects. Liberatore is on there. Arozarena was on there, of course, because other teams saw a blocked talent. Daniel Ponce de Leon is going to start getting into those talks more, I bet, especially if he has a good spring while the scouts are watching. Outfielder Justin Williams has some fans out there that ask about him. Infielder Montero for some teams.

I like to keep an ear to the ground in spring for these things because it helps inform me some around the trade deadline but it also is important when evaluating prospects. The players other teams want are usually the players that are the best.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports