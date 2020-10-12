WHICH CLUBS SURVIVE MINOR-LEAGUE MASSACRES?

QUESTION: With MLB revamping the minor leagues, which Cardinals minor-league teams other than Memphis and Springfield would you project to survive the cuts? Also, with the minors shrinking, does this enhance the "independent" leagues and make them a legitimate training ground for upcoming players?
COMMISH: The independent leagues and the college "wood bat" summer leagues both could take on more importance. I would think Palm Beach (where the Cardinals train) also is safe from a minor league standpoint, besides Springfield, which the Cardinals own and operate. Not as sure about Peoria or State College.
