WHICH CLUBS SURVIVE MINOR-LEAGUE MASSACRES?
WHICH CLUBS SURVIVE MINOR-LEAGUE MASSACRES?

AutoZone Park

AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn., home of the Cardinals' Triple-A farm club. (Chris Lee photo / Post-Dispatch)  

QUESTION: With MLB revamping the minor leagues, which Cardinals minor-league teams other than Memphis and Springfield would you project to survive the cuts? Also, with the minors shrinking, does this enhance the "independent" leagues and make them a legitimate training ground for upcoming players?

COMMISH: The independent leagues and the college "wood bat" summer leagues both could take on more importance. I would think Palm Beach (where the Cardinals train) also is safe from a minor league standpoint, besides Springfield, which the Cardinals own and operate. Not as sure about Peoria or State College.

