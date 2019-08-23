QUESTION: Among Shildt, Odom and Berube ... which one do you see staying in their current job the longest?
BENFRED: Smart money is on the guy who won the team's lone championship, right? Even in the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world of pro hockey. Berube's seat is ice cold. Blues should fear losing him more than anything.
The Cardinals have shown they are willing to dismiss anyone outside of the front office if the postseason-less slide continues, but Shildt is still new and has plenty of support.
Odom was squarely on the hot seat until last season's run. He has the contract that shows his security now, and the recruiting that was a weak spot has strengthened in the state.
I think all of these guys are relatively safe at the moment, but Berube more than anyone.