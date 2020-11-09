 Skip to main content
WHICH FREE AGENTS SHOULD CARDINALS TARGET?
Springer, LeMahieu, Realmuto among 6 given qualifying offers

File-This Oct 16, 2020, file photo shows Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series in San Diego. Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from their former teams. Three right-handed pitchers also received the offers, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman, and San Francisco's Kevin Gausman. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

 Gregory Bull

QUESTION:  Wouldn't it make sense for the Cardinals to go after one of the top free agents this year being that their contracts likely will be less than what they would have gotten before COVID? Getting a discount, for when fans come back to the ballparks.

GOOLD: This school of thought does exist, for sure. At this point, the "top" free agents aren't expected to settle for a smaller guarantee, if they settle at all. The top end of the free-agent class and their agents are still arguing that baseball has done fine for years and years and that one pothole for revenue should not sink the entire marketplace, and there's past examples of how teams overall aren't spending but the best players still get the highest price and still push the market in an upward direction

I actually think that the second tier of free agents is fertile ground for a creative team to spend now, spend wisely, and really max out value.

