WHICH FRESHMEN WILL SEE THE FIELD?

QUESTION: Which true freshmen do you expect to play significant snaps? Who do you expect to get the kicking and punting spots? I think we have seen how important special teams can be.
MATTER: Technically, there will be no redshirts this year because the 2020 season won't count against anyone's eligibility. Drinkwitz said this week they didn't plan to redshirt many players anyway. That doesn't mean they'll all play significant snaps.
The honest answer is it's impossible to know without watching practice to see which freshmen are getting work with the first and second units. (Practices are closed to writers. Photographers and TV videographers are allowed to watch portions of practice.)
I'd say the two cornerbacks will see the field for sure, Ennis Rakestraw and JC Carlies.
I would think one or two of the four wide receivers will see the field in some capacity. JJ Hester and Chance Luper are the only freshman receivers to earn a jersey number. That means they’re doing the right things in practice.
Could there be touches for Eli Young at tailback? Possibly, but the 1-2 depth there is solid as any spot on the team.
As for the punter and kicker jobs, Mizzou recruited Kentucky grad transfer Grant McKinnis to handle the punting job. Harrison Mevis is the only scholarship kicker on the roster. That means it should be his job to lose.
