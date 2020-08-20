WHICH NEW SEC COACH HAS THE MOST SUCCESS?

QUESTION: Who will have the most success of the four new head coaches in the SEC? I don't just mean the number of wins, but the progress each team makes?
MATTER: Great question. I think Mike Leach can have the most immediate success because his offense will put up points and make the Bulldogs competitive. But history tells us there's a ceiling with Leach's teams. They don't compete for championships. They're always dangerous but only occasionally a real threat to win a division. In 18 seasons at Texas Tech and Washington State, he failed to reach a bowl game just twice. He also never won an outright division title in the Big 12 or Pac-12. He finished tied for first twice, finished second once, tied for second twice. Otherwise, in the other 13 seasons, his best finish was third. Two seasons of double-digit wins in 18 seasons. Track record says he'll consistently have MSU in a bowl game but rarely give Alabama or LSU much of a scare.
At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin has more upside -- and far more potential to fall flat on his face. He's a proven recruiter. He'll attract star players to Oxford who normally wouldn't sign there. He's got an exciting offense that will score points. He’s got some offensive pieces in 2020 to score a lot of points.
Eli Drinkwitz doesn't have a track record as far as a program-builder. He had great success at App State, but that was one season of success with players he didn't recruit. Can he recruit and develop players at the level it takes to become a threat in a division with three teams loaded with more resources, both in terms of recruiting and finances? That’s the great unknown. He’s off to a promising start on the recruiting trail. His offense is considered innovative.
I like Sam Pittman a lot. Great O-line coach. Proven recruiter. But there’s no way to know how he'll do running his own show at Arkansas.
