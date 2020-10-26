 Skip to main content
WHICH OF THESE TRADES WOULD YOU UN-DO?
WHICH OF THESE TRADES WOULD YOU UN-DO?

Mariners see development, progress in truncated season

Seattle Mariners' Marco Gonzales pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

QUESTION:  Which one of the trades, beginning with (Marco) Gonzales for Tyler O’Neill, and including the (Luke) Voit and (Randy) Arozarena deals, would you take back?

COMMISH:  You truly can't judge the Arozarena trade until you see lefthander (Matthew) Liberatore in the majors in the next year or so. If I knew there would be a designated hitter in the National League, I might have been inclined to hang onto Voit, although the Cardinals do have a good reliever in (Giovanny) Gallegos to show for the deal with the Yankees. But the one that has turned out the worst for the Cardinals has been the Gonzales deal with Seattle. Marco has become one of the best lefthanders in the AL, and O'Neill may be a spare part.

