WHICH PLAYERS GET 'LAID OFF'?

QUESTION: Looks like the Cards' organizational payroll is tight if they are laying off staff and coaches. Which players do you think will be “laid off”? Waino, Molina, Wong? I think the best option is trading C-Mart for a couple of prospects.
COMMISH: I don't see any reason why the Cardinals wouldn't retain Wainwright, who has been their best starter. He isn't likely to ask for outlandish money. Molina probably will explore the free agent market, for a while, anyway.
Wong's $12.5 million club option will be a hard call for the Cardinals. His defense is exceptional. His offense has been about average this year. And Edman can play second base, just not nearly as well as Wong. The Cardinals could pick up the option but not commit further to Wong beyond next season.
As for Martinez, the Cardinals are hoping he starts pitching well again, so he might be more attractive in trade. He is a signed player and not at ridiculous prices but I would try to get whatever I could get of value for him — some sort of outfielder, perhaps.
Follow-up: With budgets being tight, how does that affect the players with the big contracts (Carpenter, Fowler, A. Miller) and re-signing Waino and Yadi?
COMMISH: The tight budget will affect only the last two — Wainwright and Molina, who will be true free agents; more so Molina, who will have to come down a lot from $20 million a year.
Carpenter, Fowler and now A. Miller (he has reached his roll-over) are signed players, whether the Cardinals keep them or release them. The Cardinals owe money totaling just under $50 million for the three.
