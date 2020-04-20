WHICH PROSPECTS JOIN AN EXPANDED ROSTER?
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Outfielder Justin Williams and Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Say MLB goes to 30 players per team for a shortened season. Who would be your extra four Cards players? 

COMMISH: Especially if there was no minor-league season, I would add Dylan Carlson. I would also add outfielder Justin Williams (above, with Mike Shildt), who is a lefthanded hitter, of which the club doesn't have many.

Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera would be the first two pitchers I would bring back from the minors because of their stuff and their ability to both start and relieve.

