WHICH PROSPECTS JOIN AN EXPANDED ROSTER?

QUESTION: Say MLB goes to 30 players per team for a shortened season. Who would be your extra four Cards players?
COMMISH: Especially if there was no minor-league season, I would add Dylan Carlson. I would also add outfielder Justin Williams (above, with Mike Shildt), who is a lefthanded hitter, of which the club doesn't have many.
Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera would be the first two pitchers I would bring back from the minors because of their stuff and their ability to both start and relieve.
