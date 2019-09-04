QUESTION: Carlos Martinez is saying he will do whatever the team wants him to do. What do you see as his role for the 2020 season?
GOOLD: He will come to spring training as a starter -- if he comes to Cardinals spring training and isn't traded over the winter.
As it was with this past spring, his readiness and his performance and the team's need will determine what role he has. His contract says starter. He wants to be a starter. The Cardinals have the opening.
They want to give him that chance, if he's with the team for 2020.