WHICH SENIORS WILL BE BACK FOR '22?

QUESTION: Since the NCAA has said that this year does not count against the players eligibility, what do you think next year will look like? Do you think those redshirt seniors who are possibly working on a Masters degree right now will stay another year?
MATTER: Some may stay for another year. I would suspect most will want to move on with their careers, whether that's in professional football or the next place in their lives. They'll have to decide shortly after the season if they want to enter the draft pool, so it's not like they'll have a long time to decide their plans. Should any of those seniors come back for another season, they likely won't count against the scholarship limit, so coaching staffs will have some flexibility with the roster - though it will be costly for teams to pay for tuition, housing, cost of attendance, etc., if you go beyond 85 scholarships next year and beyond. I wouldn't want to speculate on any individual senior and what they may decide but there will be a lot in the mix:
Receiver: Chism, Hazelton, Wilson
Running back: Rountree, Downing
O-line: Maietti
Safety: Bledsoe, Gillespie
Cornerback: Sparks
Linebacker: Brooks
Defensive line: Whiteside, Byers, Turner, Williams, Martin, Utsey
Punter/kicker: McKinniss
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.