The Blues’ top seven defensemen from a year ago all return. They have 3,532 games of NHL experience between them, ranging from Vince Dunn’s 153 games to Jay Bouwmeester’s 1,184. And those are just the regular-season games. The point being, all are NHL veterans — although Dunn is entering just his third season. And all are used to playing.
With rare exception, teams dress only six defensemen for games. So who’s the odd man out on game day among the seven? Last year during the regular season, it wasn’t much of an issue because the Blues rarely had all seven healthy and ready to go. But what if that’s not the case this year? Joel Edmundson, whose role ranged from top defensive pairing all the way to healthy scratch at times, is someone to watch here.