QUESTION: If you are Mo, who from this list is your primary target: Scherzer, Kluber, Bumgarner, Greinke, Bauer, Lynn, Minor, Bundy?
GOOLD: Not sure on that list who is Mozeliak's "primary target" at this point. I don't think the Cardinals know, to be honest. It's too early in the season, and these things change based on the ask, and that certainly isn't clear from some of the teams. There's no clue what a team is asking for at this point. Some of the teams don't know.
So, with all of that in mind -- we're just operating in a vacuum here -- I will continue to state that I think Trevor Bauer (above) would be a fascinating addition to this team. To its clubhouse and to its rotation.
Follow-up: Is Tyler O’Neill and Jake Woodford enough to get Madison Bumgarner? If so, needs to be done soon. Burning daylight!
GOOLD: No. But that's a start. Have to expand that package of players.