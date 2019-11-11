QUESTION: Which starting pitchers would you look for the Cardinals to target this offseason? Assuming they don't go after Strasburg or Cole.
GOOLD: Good assumption on Cole. We'll see on Strasburg. Don't count the Cardinals out when it comes to having that conversation. Not sure how far it will go, though.
They're going to be looking at the next shelf of starters and via trade. That's the area they appear to be discussing. Keuchel is in that realm. Before he got a QO from the Twins, Odorizzi would have been in that discussion, or more prominent in that discussion. The pitching pool offers a lot of options. It's where the action will be at some point this winter. May just take a while to get there.