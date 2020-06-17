WHICH TEAM COULD PREVENT A BLUES REPEAT?

QUESTION: Which teams are the biggest threats (and why) to the Blues repeating as Stanley Cup champs?
JT: My thoughts on this are based on what we saw in the regular season, and that logic could be totally flawed since it's been so long since the teams last played. But I'd have to say Colorado (the obvious choice) in the West, and Boston (again the obvious choice) in the East.
Colorado appears to have closed the gap on the Blues because they've added depth to their roster. No longer is it "just" a case of stopping MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen. I think they're a little better defensively as well.
Boston's assets are obvious: the Perfection Line, the goaltending and the defense. They can play a heavy game. And they would have a revenge factor as well if it's a Blues-Bruins rematch in the Final.
Additionally, the Blues had a lot of trouble with Arizona — and have had trouble with them all 3 years I've been on the beat. Arizona plays very good defense with very good goaltending. Sometimes it seems like they beat the Blues at their own game. Another team that you wouldn't normally think of, but one that gave the Blues fits this year is Vancouver, with a lot of young, emerging talent and improved goaltending.
