WHICH TEAMS ARE BUILT TO SPRINT?

QUESTION: Any team in particular that you think has an upper hand in this strange 60 game sprint to the World Series? Nationals come to mind with their pitching.
GOOLD: The Nationals make a lot of sense based on the pitching front. The Astros still have a robust lineup that could cause real problems with everyone on a hot streak at the same time -- or with only a few of them on a hot steak. That could carry a team. The Dodgers have a well-rounded club that really looks difficult to overcome in short series, and that's what this season is -- a series of short series.
The Cardinals' pitching depth and the Cubs' lineup deserve mention as well-built for the sprint, and the Reds are now really intriguing because they can put out their best offensive lineup every day with a DH and in that ballpark create some havoc.
