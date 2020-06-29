WHICH TEAMS ARE BUILT TO SPRINT?
WHICH TEAMS ARE BUILT TO SPRINT?

Jupiter is jumping! Just one more day until pitchers and catchers report

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty runs sprints before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers official report day is tomorrow on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Any team in particular that you think has an upper hand in this strange 60 game sprint to the World Series? Nationals come to mind with their pitching.

GOOLD: The Nationals make a lot of sense based on the pitching front. The Astros still have a robust lineup that could cause real problems with everyone on a hot streak at the same time -- or with only a few of them on a hot steak. That could carry a team. The Dodgers have a well-rounded club that really looks difficult to overcome in short series, and that's what this season is -- a series of short series.

The Cardinals' pitching depth and the Cubs' lineup deserve mention as well-built for the sprint, and the Reds are now really intriguing because they can put out their best offensive lineup every day with a DH and in that ballpark create some havoc.

