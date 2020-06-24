WHICH TEAMS ARE HELPED/HURT BY THE LAYOFF?


St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final

The Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (left) regains possession of the puck in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, against the Boston Bruins, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at  Enterprise Center. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: Who do you think the layoff helps, and who does it hurt?

TOM T.: Teams that had key players hurt and now back will be helped. So Columbus will be better, the Blues will be better with Tarasenko back, and Colorado should have everyone healthy. And the Blues and Bruins will benefit from the break to be rested after long seasons last year.

Remains to be seen who it hurts. A team that was on a roll just before the break might not be able to recover that momentum. The Blues were playing well at the end of the 2018-19 season. Would the playoffs have gone the same way if they had to wait four months before the playoffs?

Follow-up: Any dark-horse teams that you think might surprise people?

TOM T.: I was talking to someone the other day while working on a story who said watch out for Montreal. Their underlying numbers were good, though they were really inconsistent, and they have Carey Price in goal, who is the type of guy who could get hot and change things. Would Columbus surprise people?

Ultimately, I think Boston, Tampa, Colorado and the Blues are the teams that stand out.

