QUESTION: Assuming the Cards would have to give up young pitching to get a bat, who would be traded — Jake Woodford, Daniel Ponce de Leon, or Johan Oviedo? I am assuming that they would keep Austin Gomber.

COMMISH: The Cardinals would give up any of the four you mentioned, but would be less inclined to trade Oviedo and Gomber. Young pitching, Carlos Martinez and an extra outfielder or two is about all they have to offer.