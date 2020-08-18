You have permission to edit this article.
WHISTLING THE BLUES
WHISTLING THE BLUES

Blues skate in critical Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

Blues Brayden Schenn skates to the penalty box during the first period of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 9, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Any idea as to why NHL officials seem to be using their whistles more in the bubble than they would in a regular postseason?

BENFRED: The officials finding their whistles in the bubble has been a bad development for the Blues, who definitely benefit from the usual trend of rougher play being allowed in the playoffs.

Part of me wonders if it's the silence. Honest. Officials can hear more complaints from players, the benches. They can hear other things better too, like the whack of a high stick or hook.

Another thing to consider is that teams like to get out in front of complaining about the Blues' physicality early in a series, and sometimes it does make an impact on the officiating. We saw San Jose try that last year.

Part of the postseason playbook against the Blues is to make them seem like maulers to the officials.

