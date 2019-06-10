QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have enough chips to actually trade and make a run? They haven't had good returns in recent trades and they're stuck with what appears to be .500 talent. Based on the IL move with Gyorko you have to imagine he's on the block, but that return would be a minor leaguer. Is Fowler a chip given his better play early this season? Ozuna?
GOOLD: I don't connect the IL to the trade block. Quite the opposite, usually. Now, Gyorko already was on the trade block in the sense that they explored what offers they could get for him before, and they went into spring knowing that might be the time to move him, if a deal came up. Remember, he was hurt then too, so that put any talks on ice at that point, and then they needed him.
Think the other end of the spectrum. If the Cardinals bail on the season, then you're talking about seeing what could be had for Fowler and Ozuna and maybe Jose Martinez. Maybe Andrew Miller, too, if the Cardinals really decide to take a step back. But the kind of substantive trades that would better serve this team would be on the other end -- younger players, a team that wants to play O'Neill everyday, a team that demands Helsley be a part of a deal, or down in the minors someone like Junior Fernandez, who is going through a breakout possibly.
They have the pieces for a trade, sure.